Pakistan takes up child abuse issue at UN conference

Sarah Ahmad, Head of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, represented Pakistan at the United Nations conference on violence against children on September 19, 2023 in New York.

The conference was organised by the Global Collaborative & the Republic of Sierra Leone. The conference commemorated Nov 18 as a day declared by the UN as World Day Against Child Abuse & Violence.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarah Ahmad, Tamgh-e-Imtiaz holder, shared all the work she has done for children in Pakistan and also spoke about ways to help and protect children globally.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah said that she represented Pakistan at this huge forum with leaders from all across the globe including the First Lady of Turkiye & Sierra Leone, working on child rights. A tribute was presented to the amazing survivors of child sexual abuse, including Nadia Jamil.

She further said that CPWB had rehabilitated more than 5000 survivors in last 5 years. She said she was grateful to the state of Pakistan for their support in this cause. It was a proud moment for Pakistan as global leaders are recognizing the amazing work being done in Pakistan for protection of children, she added.