Pakistan takes up child abuse issue at UN conference

Sarah Ahmad, Head of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, represented Pakistan at the United Nations conference on violence against children on September 19, 2023 in New York.
The conference was organised by the Global Collaborative & the Republic of Sierra Leone. The conference commemorated Nov 18 as a day declared by the UN as World Day Against Child Abuse & Violence.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarah Ahmad, Tamgh-e-Imtiaz holder, shared all the work she has done for children in Pakistan and also spoke about ways to help and protect children globally.
Taking to Instagram, Sarah said that she represented Pakistan at this huge forum with leaders from all across the globe including the First Lady of Turkiye & Sierra Leone, working on child rights. A tribute was presented to the amazing survivors of child sexual abuse, including Nadia Jamil.
She further said that CPWB had rehabilitated more than 5000 survivors in last 5 years. She said she was grateful to the state of Pakistan for their support in this cause. It was a proud moment for Pakistan as global leaders are recognizing the amazing work being done in Pakistan for protection of children, she added.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293
|293
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|377
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.66
|797.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.87
|41.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.6
|43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|961.3
|970.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.71
|177.71
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|771.25
|779.25
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.2
|333.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
