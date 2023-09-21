Just a few days after Atlas Honda and United Auto Industries (Pvt) Ltd. unveiled their most recent models for the 70cc motorcycle, Eiffel Industries introduced the newest Road Prince 70cc 2024 model (Passion Plus) in Pakistan with a brand-new sticker.

The only significant difference between Eiffel Industries' most recent Road Prince 70cc 2024 model (Passion Plus) and its rivals' products is the adhesive sticker, which has been completely redesigned.

Price of the Road Prince 70cc (Passion Plus) 2024

In Pakistan, the cost of the Road Prince 70cc (Passion Plus) 2024 model is Rs. 119,500.

The cost is anticipated to increase in the upcoming days, though, since other motorbike manufacturers are also raising their pricing.

Road Prince 70cc Specs

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-21/road-prince-70cc-2024-check-price-and-specs-1695283500-8915.jpg

Road Prince 70cc Fuel Average

The fuel efficiency of RP 70 is said to be around 40-53 km per litre, the stats vary depending upon various factors.