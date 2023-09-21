India suspends visa services in Canada

Visa issuance for Canada has been temporarily suspended by India, announced the service provider, following a diplomatic dispute triggered by Ottawa's accusation that New Delhi was implicated in the killing of a Sikh separatist near Vancouver.

BLS International posted an important notice from the Indian mission on their website on Thursday, stating, "Due to operational reasons, with effect from September 21, 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended until further notice."

The development comes after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations of potential involvement by Indian government agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani separatist, in June led to a diplomatic standoff. India dismissed these accusations as “absurd”, prompting the expulsion of a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official.

Earlier, the Canadian government rebuffed India’s travel advisory regarding security concerns in Canada, asserting that it is one of the safest countries globally.

Canada has called for calm amid the escalating diplomatic dispute between the two nations over the killing of a Sikh leader.

On Wednesday, India issued a strong advisory urging its citizens residing in Canada and those planning to travel there to exercise “utmost caution” due to the increasing anti-India activities and “politically-condoned” hate crimes in the North American country.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs referred to “threats” against Indian diplomats and segments of the Indian community opposing the “anti-India agenda” in Canada. It advised Indian nationals to avoid traveling to regions and venues in Canada that have witnessed such incidents.

Canada’s Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, attempted to reassure Indian nationals, emphasizing that Canada is a safe destination. He acknowledged that Canadian allegations of potential Indian government involvement in the Khalistani separatist’s killing had heightened tensions with India.

While emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations, Miller also called for calm amid rising emotions and stated that discussions with India must continue.