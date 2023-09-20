Nadra new Smart ID card fee 2023 in Pakistan

The new Smart National Identity Card is issued by National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to the citizens of Pakistan. Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) is basic proof of identity for any citizen in Pakistan as the document verifies an individual's nationality and personal information.

It is a basic requirement for access to government and private services, including voting, opening bank accounts, obtaining a passport, and accessing social welfare programs, while for property transactions vehicle registration, every person should carry a valid CNIC as part of the documentation process.

NADRA rolled out biometric features and security measures with new smart ID card that help prevent identity theft, fraud, and misuse of personal information. These cards contain biometric data and serve as a means of identification for all citizens.

People back in the day used to avoid visiting NADRA's offices but with the latest policies and digital innovation, people can apply for their ID card without visiting NADRA offices.

Nadra Smart ID Card fee September 2023