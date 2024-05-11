SIM cards of 3,500 users not filing tax returns blocked, 5,000 non-filers issued warning

Pakistani telecom operators have blocked the SIM cards of 3,500 users not filing their tax returns and issued warnings to another 5,000 non-filers.
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sought details of the blocked SIM cards from the telecom companies. The FBR has already sent the next batch of 5,000 non-filers to the telecom companies, while the next batch of non-filers will be sent to the telecom companies on Sunday.
Moreover, telecom companies will introduce an automated system for verification of the blocked SIM cards. According to sources, FBR officials have started meetings with top managements of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the telecom companies to ensure compliance with the Income Tax General Order No. 1. Action will be taken against the companies, which will not cooperate in enforcement of the Income Tax General Order No. 1.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
