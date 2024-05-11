Search

SIM cards of 3,500 users not filing tax returns blocked, 5,000 non-filers issued warning

Web Desk
09:02 PM | 11 May, 2024
SIM cards of 3,500 users not filing tax returns blocked, 5,000 non-filers issued warning
Pakistani telecom operators have blocked the SIM cards of 3,500 users not filing their tax returns and issued warnings to another 5,000 non-filers.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sought details of the blocked SIM cards from the telecom companies. The FBR has already sent the next batch of 5,000 non-filers to the telecom companies, while the next batch of non-filers will be sent to the telecom companies on Sunday. 

Moreover, telecom companies will introduce an automated system for verification of the blocked SIM cards. According to sources, FBR officials have started meetings with top managements of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the telecom companies to ensure compliance with the Income Tax General Order No. 1. Action will be taken against the companies, which will not cooperate in enforcement of the Income Tax General Order No. 1.

