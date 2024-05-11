Police officer killed as AJK protests against 'unjust' taxes spread

In Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), tensions escalated between police and Awami Action Committee (AAC) protesters during the second day of demonstrations against soaring electricity bills and taxes, resulting in the tragic death of a police officer.
Markets, trade centers, offices, schools, and restaurants shuttered their doors across AJK in response to AAC's call for a widespread strike, protesting the surge in electricity prices and taxes.
A substantial police presence was deployed along routes leading to Madina Market, where AAC had arranged a reception for participants of a lengthy march. Roadblocks were set up on routes to Muzaffarabad at Shahrah-e-Srinagar, with heavy police contingents stationed throughout the area.
The day commenced with large groups from Bhimbar, Mirpur, and Kotli marching toward Muzaffarabad. However, clashes erupted near Islam Garh when police and marchers clashed. Protesters allegedly opened fire on police attempting to block their path, tragically resulting in the shooting of Mirpur Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Adnan Qureshi.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, the ASI succumbed to his injuries, while three protesters sustained severe wounds.
Elsewhere, in Kotli, several officers and demonstrators were injured during police teargas operations and protester-led stone pelting. Violent protesters vandalized multiple vehicles, including a magistrate’s car on the Poonch-Kotli road.
Previously, clashes had erupted at Shah Sultan Bridge, Tanga stand, and Aziz Chowk in Muzaffarabad.
Following the outbreaks of violence, police initiated a crackdown, apprehending numerous individuals in AJK's capital.
The AJK government, in response to AAC protests, had enforced bans on public assemblies, rallies, and processions across all districts, with Section 144 imposed throughout the region.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
