Hackers start targeting Whatsapp users in Pakistan 
Web Desk
07:01 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Whatsapp users in Pakistan are in vulnerable position as hackers have started targeting their accounts in a new way, local media reported.  

A Hum news report citing sources said that Whatsapp users are send a message comprising six-digit malware code from any of their contact numbers. 

Following the message, another SMS is received by users, informing them that the code has been sent to them mistakenly. 

The recipients are then asked to share the code. As the users forward the malware conde, his Whatsapp account is hacked and the same message is sent to all persons in the victim’s contact list. 

