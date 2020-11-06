Hackers start targeting Whatsapp users in Pakistan
07:01 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Whatsapp users in Pakistan are in vulnerable position as hackers have started targeting their accounts in a new way, local media reported.
A Hum news report citing sources said that Whatsapp users are send a message comprising six-digit malware code from any of their contact numbers.
Following the message, another SMS is received by users, informing them that the code has been sent to them mistakenly.
The recipients are then asked to share the code. As the users forward the malware conde, his Whatsapp account is hacked and the same message is sent to all persons in the victim’s contact list.
- Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest propaganda against ...11:36 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Acclaimed mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien meets COAS Bajwa10:13 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Ban on indoor marriages as NCOC announces new Covid-19 restrictions09:30 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- ECC raises wheat support prices to Rs1650 per 40kg09:15 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Wear face mask or pay Rs500 fine, Karachi commissioner issues order ...08:57 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Lashana Lynch responds to backlash after being cast as 007
04:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Prince Charles opens up about his personal style in interview with ...03:23 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Twitter lit up with memes and jokes about US elections02:26 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumors01:12 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020