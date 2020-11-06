International Islamic University sealed in Islamabad after Covid-19 cases surface

ISLAMABAD – The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) was sealed following the detection of 12 coronavirus cases on campus as country is facing second wave of Covid-19.

A notification issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination say, "It is hereby advised to immediately close down the university premises for a period till further intimation by the office of the undersigned and conduct thorough disinfection activities".

The varsity, according to media reports, was also shut down last month for disinfection after infection surfaced.

The ministry also directed the patients residing in hostels to go into isolation till recovery while their contacts have also been asked to quarantine themselves in a separate area.

"All the close contacts of the cases must be quarantined for a period of 14 days," the ministry said.

Pakistan has reported 1,376 new cases in the last 24 hours by coronavirus. Death toll reaches 6,923 after 30 more died on Thursday.

The number of positive cases has surged to 340,251 according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Some 35,745 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country.

Around 317,086 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province with 148,343 cases by the pandemic followed by other provinces.

105,856 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 40,148 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20,967 in Islamabad 16,033 in Balochistan, 4,572 in Azad Kashmir and 4,332 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the administration had continued smart lockdown in different states to reduce transmission of the infection.