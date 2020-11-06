Wear face mask or pay Rs500 fine, Karachi commissioner issues order for public
KARACHI - Local administration has declared that wearing of face masks in public places is mandatory and warned people of action for non-compliance.
Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani in a press release said that a fine of Rs500 will be imposed on offenders and they could also be arrested for not following the orders.
The local government has took action in view of rising cases of coronavirus in the city as Pakistan is witnessing second wave of Covid-19.
The commissioner has also directed his subordinates to ensure the implementation of the orders.
He also directed them to ensure that SOPs are being implemented by shopkeepers and in markets and shopping malls.
Pakistan has reported 1,376 new cases in the last 24 hours by coronavirus. Death toll reaches 6,923 after 30 more died on Thursday.
The number of positive cases has surged to 340,251 according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
Some 35,745 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country.
Around 317,086 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant recovery ratio of the affected patients.
Sindh remains the worst-hit province with 148,343 cases by the pandemic followed by other provinces.
105,856 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 40,148 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20,967 in Islamabad 16,033 in Balochistan, 4,572 in Azad Kashmir and 4,332 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
