Ban on indoor marriages as NCOC announces new Covid-19 restrictions

ISLAMABAD – The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has imposed more restrictions to control rising number of coronavirus cases in the country facing second wave of Covid-19.

The restrictions have been imposed in major cities with high positivity and higher disease spread potential till January 31, 2021, local media reported.

Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzzafarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar, Quetta, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Abbottabad are among the cities where the second stage of smart lockdown has been imposed

A ban on indoor marriages will come into force from November 20 while outdoor marriages with maximum 1000 persons are allowed.

A policy of “Work from Home” for 50% of the staff in all public / private offices has also been announced.

Gilgit-Baltistan model will be implemented for enforcement of face mask wearing in the cities. The model include fine of Rs100 on the violator while three masks will also be issued on spot.

Relatively broader smart lockdowns (SLDs) will be imposed in hotspot areas, the NCOC decided.

Coronavirus Situation in Pakistan

Pakistan has reported 1,376 new cases in the last 24 hours by coronavirus. Death toll reaches 6,923 after 30 more died on Thursday.

The number of positive cases has surged to 340,251 according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Some 35,745 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country.

Around 317,086 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province with 148,343 cases by the pandemic followed by other provinces.

105,856 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 40,148 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20,967 in Islamabad 16,033 in Balochistan, 4,572 in Azad Kashmir and 4,332 in Gilgit-Baltistan.