Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest propaganda against Kartarpur corridor
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Friday summoned Charg d'Affaires of Indian High Commission in Pakistan to protest and reject the "baseless and fallacious" propaganda against the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor by the Indian government.
Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that the India propaganda had also been rejected by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) itself.
Pakistan communicated that the malicious propaganda by the Indian Government appeared to be a clear attempt to malign the "Peace Corridor" initiative by casting mischievous aspersions against the interests of the Sikh community. Another objective is to detract attention from India's own reprehensible human rights violations of minorities in India, he added.
It was underlined that the PSGPC remained responsible for carrying out rituals in Gurdwara Sahiban, including Kartarpur as per the Sikh Rehat Maryada. The Project Management Unit (PMU), under the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), had simply been created to facilitate the PSGPC in this regard.
The Indian side was told that any insinuations regarding "transferring" the affairs of the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from the PSGPC to the PMU were contrary to the facts and ran against the spirit of the landmark initiative. It was underscored that the Sikh community from all over the world remained greatly appreciative of the efforts made by Pakistan to complete the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Project in record time and for the excellent arrangements made to facilitate the pilgrims.
