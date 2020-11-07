Govt to slash sugar price by Rs15-20 across Pakistan: Hammad Azhar
Govt to slash sugar price by Rs15-20 across Pakistan: Hammad Azhar
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Friday said sugar prices will be slashed by Rs15-Rs20 in coming days, providing relief to the public.

He said, imported sugar will bring down the price by Rs15-Rs20 per kg in the domestic market.

To curb the shortage and high price, over one hundred tons of imported sugar has arrived at the Karachi Port, adding that more than 50,000 tons of sugar will soon be in the market.

Azhar stressed that controlling inflation was the Prime Minister top priority.

Imported sugar and the crushing season which will commence soon will help in plummet the price of sugar in the domestic market.

