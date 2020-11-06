Acclaimed mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien meets COAS Bajwa
RAWALPINDI – American-British female mountaineer, explorer Vanessa O’Brien on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said military’s media wing.
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) giving introduction of Vanessa O’Brien said that she is the only woman ever to climb to the world’s highest point Mount Everest and dive to world’s deepest point Challenger Deep, also carrying Pak flag.
The tweet further stated, “COAS appreciated her achievements & thanked her 4 promoting Pak as a goodwill ambassador.”
Earlier today, the female mountaineer met President Arif Alvi and presented a flag of Pakistan that she carried to K2 and Challenger Deep.
