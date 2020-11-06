Acclaimed mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien meets COAS Bajwa
Web Desk
10:13 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Acclaimed mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien meets COAS Bajwa
Share

RAWALPINDI – American-British female mountaineer, explorer Vanessa O’Brien on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said military’s media wing. 

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) giving introduction of Vanessa O’Brien said that she is the only woman ever to climb to the world’s highest point Mount Everest and dive to world’s deepest point Challenger Deep, also carrying Pak flag.

The tweet further stated, “COAS appreciated her achievements & thanked her 4 promoting Pak as a goodwill ambassador.”

Earlier today, the female mountaineer met President Arif Alvi and presented a flag of Pakistan that she carried to K2 and Challenger Deep. 

More From This Category
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ...
11:36 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Acclaimed mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien meets ...
10:13 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Ban on indoor marriages as NCOC announces new ...
09:30 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Wear face mask or pay Rs500 fine, Karachi ...
08:57 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
Pakistan condemns Indian Chief of Defence Staff ...
08:18 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
International Islamic University sealed in ...
07:35 PM | 6 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lashana Lynch responds to backlash after being cast as 007
04:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr