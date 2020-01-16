HONOR 9X launched with Extraordinary FullView Display, 48MP Triple Camera

HONOR Pakistan launched the HONOR 9X, the latest member of its powerful X-series that boasts next-generation technology in design, photography and performance. Armed with a 48MP Triple Camera and a 6.59” HONOR FullView Display, this 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM feature-laden smartphone offers an extraordinary user experience at an accessible price point of PKR 38,999. The device stands out due to its stunning X-shaped design and pop-up camera mechanism.

Pop Up Camera

The 16MP front camera tends to pop-up when one desires to take a selfie and tends to retract once the job is done. It is also equipped with a smart system which tends to understand when the smartphone is falling and automatically retracts to avoid any damage to the front camera.

Delivering extraordinary photography

The launch of the HONOR 9X attests to the brand’s commitment to bring a flagship smartphone experience to everyone. The HONOR 9X, equipped with a 48MP Triple Camera that features an f/1.8 aperture and ½-inch sensor, allows users to capture their extraordinary moments in clarity. Powered by advanced AI algorithms, its AIS Super Night Mode produces excellent quality photos even in dimly-lit environments, and the inclusion of a 120° Super Wide Angle Camera helps users capture more in every single shot.

Extraordinary FullView Display and stunning Dynamic X Design

The front of the HONOR 9X boasts an immersive 6.59” FullView Display, HONOR’s full screen display technology with no notch or cut-out on the screen, providing a zero distraction viewing experience. Its LCD screen is one of the largest display on an HONOR device with an impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio. This is possible thanks to the pop-up mechanism of the front camera, that retracts back to the device when not needed.

Other product features

· 6GB of RAM

· 128GB internal storage which can be expanded to 640GB with a 512GB microSD card

· 4,000 mAh All-Day Battery

· Dual 3D Curved Panel with a 8.8mm thick frame

· USB Type-C connector

· GPU Turbo 3.0