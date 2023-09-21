Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row

The Canadian government on Thursday rebuffed India’s travel advisory regarding security concerns in Canada, asserting that it is one of the safest countries globally.

Canada has called for calm amid the escalating diplomatic dispute between the two nations over the killing of a Sikh leader.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations of potential involvement by Indian government agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani separatist, in June led to a diplomatic standoff. India dismissed these accusations as “absurd”, prompting the expulsion of a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official.

On Wednesday, India issued a strong advisory urging its citizens residing in Canada and those planning to travel there to exercise “utmost caution” due to the increasing anti-India activities and “politically-condoned” hate crimes in the North American country.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs referred to “threats” against Indian diplomats and segments of the Indian community opposing the “anti-India agenda” in Canada. It advised Indian nationals to avoid traveling to regions and venues in Canada that have witnessed such incidents.

Canada’s Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, attempted to reassure Indian nationals, emphasizing that Canada is a safe destination. He acknowledged that Canadian allegations of potential Indian government involvement in the Khalistani separatist’s killing had heightened tensions with India.

While emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations, Miller also called for calm amid rising emotions and stated that discussions with India must continue.

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities, Sean Fraser, refrained from commenting on the specifics of the probe into Nijjar’s death to avoid compromising any investigations. He expressed confidence in the security services’ ability to conduct a thorough investigation, emphasizing the importance of faith in the justice process.