PM Shehbaz to announce major relief for nation tomorrow: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, has stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon deliver significant good news to the Pakistani people.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Rana Mashhood expressed gratitude, saying, “Alhamdulillah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce great news for the nation.”

He added that under Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan has achieved remarkable successes over the past two and a half years, and now it is time for the people to reap the benefits.

Without revealing specifics, Rana Mashhood hinted at a “revolutionary relief package” aimed at ensuring prosperity for every household in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is likely to announce significant reduction in electricity prices tomorrow (Thursday).

The prime minister will hold an important meeting with leading businessmen in Islamabad tomorrow.

According to finance ministry sources, the meeting would be attended by cabinet members along with business tycoons of the country.