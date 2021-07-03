Seven Pakistanis, including four minors, killed in house blaze in Canada’s Chestermere (VIDEO)
01:36 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Seven Pakistanis, including four minors, killed in house blaze in Canada's Chestermere (VIDEO)
CHESTERMERE – Seven members of two Pakistani families, including four minors, perished in the house fire in the Canadian city of Chestermere on Friday.

Reports in international media cited that seven members of two related families from Karachi died in the horrific incident.

Amjad Kamal, Rafia Rashid, a 35-year-old woman, and four minors were among the deceased persons. The cause of the fire, which ranks among the deadliest in the North American country in recent years, was not immediately known.

Reports quoting Alberta RCMP said that it occurred at 2:30 AM on Friday when neighbors heard a ‘loud bang’ in the 300 block of Oakmere Close in Chestermere.

It further added that two related family units were in the home at the time of the incident while one adult male and four children managed to escape the fire.

The survived members were assessed by paramedics, and the four children were taken to the hospital for a basic checkup.

Chestermere RCMP officials told newsmen that the preliminary investigation does not indicate it to be criminal in nature, adding that autopsies will be carried out in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has expressed grief over the tragic death of its seven nationals due to the ill-fated incident in Alberta, Canada.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement said ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this tragic incident. We also pray for quick and full recovery of the injured.’

It further added that Pakistan's Consulate General in Vancouver is in contact with the relevant Canadian authorities to ascertain the facts and with the bereaved family to offer all possible assistance.’

Ayesha Omar says she listens to recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman twice a day
10:44 PM | 2 Jul, 2021

