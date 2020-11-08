Banker Usman Gohar arrested in Islamabad after harassment video gone viral

ISLAMABAD –Police on Saturday night arrested a Faysal Bank employee named Usman Gohar who was caught harassing a woman on camera.

DIG Operations Islamabad Waqaruddin Syed confirmed the arrest in a tweet. He said Usman Gohar Manager Credit department Faysal Bank F10 Markaz Islamabad has been arrested & shifted to Police Station. Further legal action being taken.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat tweets about the development and said Bank Harassment case update. Police raided his house. The culprit has turned his cell off and his hiding for the last 3 hours. One special team is searching for him. Will update soon.

In another tweet, DC Islamabad also confirmed that the culprit Usman Gohar has been dismissed from service by the Bank. He cannot be hired by any other bank as per State Bank regulations.

Minister for Human rights Shereen Mazari in tweet lauds ICT work. She writes, Usman Gohar of Faysal Bank arrested - @dcislamabad informed. He has also been issued a letter of dismissal by the Bank. Appreciate quick action by ICT Admin & ICT police.