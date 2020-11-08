25 Covid-19 deaths, 1,436 new cases reported in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 25 new deaths from Covid-19 while1,436 new infections were confirmed during the last 24 hours, according to data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
The death toll in Pakistan due to the novel coronavirus virus has reached 6,968.
A total number of positive cases have surged to 343,189 in Pakistan while 318,417 people have recovered from the disease while 921 patients are in critical condition right now.
Sindh remains first with 149,542 followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other regions.
106,577 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 40,397 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21,557 in Islamabad, 16,055 in Balochistan, 4,703 in Azad Kashmir and 4,358 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistan has so far conducted 4,676,263 coronavirus tests and 32,350 in the last 24 hours.
Earlier the National Command Operation Centre issued an instruction to implement work from home policy for fifty per cent of staff at all private and public offices amid rises in coronavirus cases. NCOC also announced to ban indoor marriages, introduces new travel advisory, and imposing fine for not wearing masks in public.
Second Covid-19 wave — Punjab University ... 07:18 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – The Punjab University (PU) has instructed all the heads of non-teaching/administrative staff to call 50 ...
- 25 Covid-19 deaths, 1,436 new cases reported in Pakistan11:25 AM | 8 Nov, 2020
- Banker Usman Gohar arrested in Islamabad after harassing video gone ...09:55 AM | 8 Nov, 2020
- Babar Azam becomes first Pakistani to score 1,000 T20 runs for 2nd ...08:34 AM | 8 Nov, 2020
- PM Imran congratulates Biden, Kamala on US presidential victory02:32 AM | 8 Nov, 2020
- ‘We did it, Joe’ — US vice president-elect Kamala Harris seems ...11:37 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Anne Hathaway apologizes after backlash over ‘The Witches’ ...05:10 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Johnny Depp forced to resign from Fantastic Beasts franchise01:35 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Maya Ali pens heartfelt note for mother12:36 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020