25 Covid-19 deaths, 1,436 new cases reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 25 new deaths from Covid-19 while1,436 new infections were confirmed during the last 24 hours, according to data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The death toll in Pakistan due to the novel coronavirus virus has reached 6,968.

A total number of positive cases have surged to 343,189 in Pakistan while 318,417 people have recovered from the disease while 921 patients are in critical condition right now.

Sindh remains first with 149,542 followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other regions.

106,577 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 40,397 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21,557 in Islamabad, 16,055 in Balochistan, 4,703 in Azad Kashmir and 4,358 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,676,263 coronavirus tests and 32,350 in the last 24 hours.

Earlier the National Command Operation Centre issued an instruction to implement work from home policy for fifty per cent of staff at all private and public offices amid rises in coronavirus cases. NCOC also announced to ban indoor marriages, introduces new travel advisory, and imposing fine for not wearing masks in public.