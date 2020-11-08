TLP holds massive rally in protest over blasphemous cartoons

KARACHI – Massive rally arranged by The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan on Saturday held on Sharea Faisal against the publication of blasphemous caricatures demanding to end Pakistan's diplomatic ties with Paris.

The Islamist political party asked the federal government to take practical steps or else, they would be compelled to take “extreme action”.

Rally was led by TLP chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi which began from Star Gate includes a large number of protestors carried banners inscribed with slogans asking the government to expel the French ambassador and to boycott French products.

Party chief Rizvi addressed the rally at Quaid’s mausoleum and the huge crowd causes hours-long traffic jams on Sharea Faisal. It took them hours to reach the culminating point. The rally created a traffic mess on arterial Sharea Faisal, causing inconvenience and hardship to commuters who were stuck there for hours.

Addressing the rally, Allama Rizvi said that France officially supported the publication of blasphemous caricatures and by doing so this is an act of international terrorism. Rizvi urged the federal government to declare jihad against France.