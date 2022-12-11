Beenish Raja announces birth of her first child

Congratulations are in order for the newest mommy of Lollywood, Beenish Raja, who recently gave birth to her first child. Raja took to Instagtam to share the heartwarming news with her fans, announcing that she has been blessed with a daughter.

Raja's post read, "Allah has blessed us with a baby girl. Welcome to our family. I wish this little newborn to wonderful dreams and May the Almighty always be with her to fulfill her dreams on the walk of her life, Ameen."

The actress further requested her fans to keep the mother-daughter in their prayers.

Later on, the Sang e Mar Mar actress shared an adorable picture with her daughter.

Social media users have sent forth their warmest wishes and congratulatory messages for the Yakeen Ka Safar diva.

On the work front, Raja was recently seen in Rabba Mainu Maaf Kareen, Bisaat e Dil, Aatish, Zard Zamano Ka Sawera, Mohabbat.PK, and Dil-e-Bekhabar.