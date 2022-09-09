Beenish Raja flaunts baby bump in new photos

Rising star Beenish Raja who is expecting her first baby with her husband looked radiant in her latest photos.

She is a young and talented Pakistani actress and model who is often seen portraying supporting roles. In 2016, Beenish received immense love and recognition from the audience with the drama serial Sang-e-Marar.

Beenish Raja tied the knot with her long-time beau in August 2021. The wedding ceremony took place in Islamabad and was attended by close family members and friends only.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Beenish shared stunning photos in an all-pink outfit in which she flaunted her baby bump.

"Cant wait to hold u in my arms ❤️", captioned Raja.