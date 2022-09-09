Asma Abbas mesmerises fans with stunning dance moves
05:02 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Asma Abbas mesmerises fans with stunning dance moves
Source: Asma Abbas (Instagram)
Veteran actress Asma Abbas is the epitome of grace in this classical performance as her video is going viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Chaudhry and Sons actress looked stunning as she danced her heart out to the classical tunes.

"My inner soul ..dance is an experetion of ur inner feeling .dukh sukh ka sathi ." captioned the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star.

Angelina Jolie files $250 million lawsuit against Brad Pitt
11:29 PM | 9 Sep, 2022

