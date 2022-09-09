North Korea declares itself a nuclear weapons state
06:00 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
PYONGYANG – North Korea has passed a new law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state.

According to state news agency KCNA, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un called the decision “irreversible” and ruled out the possibility of any talks on denuclearisation.

The new law also bans the sharing of nuclear technology with other countries.

"The adoption of laws and regulations related to the national nuclear force policy is a remarkable event as it's our declaration that we legally acquired war deterrence as a means of national defense," Kim said.

"As long as nuclear weapons exist on Earth, and imperialism and the anti-North Korean maneuvers of the US and its followers remain, our road to strengthening our nuclear force will never end," he added.

The law also enshrines the country’s right to use a pre-emptive nuclear strike to protect itself. Despite crippling sanctions, Pyongyang has conducted six nuclear tests between 2006 and 2017, it said.

