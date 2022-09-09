Iftikhar Thakur shares dance video with his Bollywood co-stars
06:32 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Pakistan's renowned stage and TV actor Iftikhar Thakur is gearing up for a Punjabi film alongside popular stars Sargun Mehta and Ajay Sarkaria.
The cast and crew are currently in the UK shooting and have been sharing several pictures and videos on social media from the sets.
The "Kala Chashma" fever has spread far and wide and Iftikhar Thakur and his Bollywood crew take the cake with their recent take.
