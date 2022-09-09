Muneeb Butt spotted living his best village life

Pakistani stars Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are among one of the most loved celebrity couples. From vacations to celebrations, their Instagram feed is adored by the masses.

This time around, Muneeb made headlines as he was spotted living his best village life. Be it driving a tractor or drinking water from a pump, Butt clearly enjoyed his trip.

"So Refreshing ???????? #Qalandar #villagelife", captioned the Baandi actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

On the work front, Muneeb Butt has been praised for his spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring Hira Mani, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.