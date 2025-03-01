Pakistan Navy warship Yarmook visits UAE to participate in IDEX, NADEX 2025

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Navy Ship- PNS Yarmook visited the United Arab Emirates to participate in International Defence Exhibition-IDEX and Naval Defence Exhibition-NADEX 25.

Ships from eight countries and overall sixty five countries attended the exhibition.

During the exhibition, PNS Yarmook held exercises with the UAE Navy Ship Al Emirates and was also visited by high profile personalities including UAE’s Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan and Defence Ministers of Romania and Yemen.

Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) of Pakistan Navy discussed matters of mutual interest with dignitaries of participating countries.

PNS Yarmook’s participation in the exhibition reflects Pakistan’s strong defence ties with the United Arab Emirates and the active role of Pakistan Navy in global maritime security initiatives.