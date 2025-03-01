Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan Navy warship Yarmook visits UAE to participate in IDEX, NADEX 2025

Pakistan Navy Warship Yarmook Visits Uae To Participate In Idex Nadex 2025

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Navy Ship- PNS Yarmook visited the United Arab Emirates to participate in International Defence Exhibition-IDEX and Naval Defence Exhibition-NADEX 25.

Ships from eight countries and overall sixty five countries attended the exhibition.

During the exhibition, PNS Yarmook held exercises with the UAE Navy Ship Al Emirates and was also visited by high profile personalities including UAE’s Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan and Defence Ministers of Romania and Yemen.

Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) of Pakistan Navy discussed matters of mutual interest with dignitaries of participating countries.

PNS Yarmook’s participation in the exhibition reflects Pakistan’s strong defence ties with the United Arab Emirates and the active role of Pakistan Navy in global maritime security initiatives.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 280.7
Euro EUR 293.25 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.85 745.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.75 908.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.54 63.14
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.81 25.11
Omani Riyal OMR 722.15 730.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.3 76
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.25 211.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search