Muslim man’s house demolished in India for chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan during PAK-IND match

DELHI – A group of Hindu extremists demolished the home of an Indian Muslim for chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan while watch a PAK vs IND match of Champions Trophy on television at his residence.

Reports said the incident took place in the Indian state of Maharashtra when the Muslim citizen was watching the match on TV at his home and shouted “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Hindu extremists in the area labeled it as anti-India slogan and demolished his house.

The Hindu extremists accused the Muslim citizen of chanting slogans against India, and in response, an enraged mob destroyed his house.

It is recalled that a high-voltage clash between Pakistan and Indian took place on Sunday in Dubai. The Team Blue defeated Mohammad Rizwan’s side by six wickets.

It was Pakistan’s second defeat in as many matches in the tournament after they went down to New Zealand in the opening match by 60 runs.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan were dismissed for 241 in 49.4 overs. Saud Shakeel coming to bat at number three top-scored for the side with a 76-ball 62, which included five boundaries. Captain Mohammad Rizwan was other notable run-getter, scoring 46 off 108 balls, hitting three fours.

For India, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets, while Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets.