Swedish woman working for UN agency 'raped by guard' in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Police say a Swedish woman working for a UN agency in Islamabad was raped by a guard employed at her home earlier this week.
A senior police official said on Thursday the suspect was on the run. He said the woman had filed a complaint with Islamabad’s Aabpara Police Station that she was raped at her home in the G6/4 sector on the night of Monday, June 6.
The woman identified her attacker as a guard named Muhammad Safeer. A first information report (FIR) has been filed under sections 376 and 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deals with rape.
Police Superintendent Nosherwan Ali said, “This incident took place on June 6 in the jurisdiction of Aabpara Police Station.” He said police teams had been formed soon after the complaint was received and they were searching for the suspect.
He said, “No one has been arrested so far but we have made progress in the investigation and got clues, which will help in the arrest of the culprit very soon.”
The police report says the complainant is a Swedish national working since January as a fellow with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The report says the woman was attacked and overpowered by her guard while she was sleeping and then sexually assaulted.
“I managed to convince him [attacker] to turn my bedside light on and then I could see it was guard Muhammad Safeer,” the woman was quoted in the police report as saying. “I also recognized his voice.”
“I want legal action against the man that raped me. I ask for justice,” she said.
UNICEF spokesperson Abdul Sami Malik declined comment on the case. He said, “UNICEF is unable to comment at this stage due to the ongoing investigation.”
