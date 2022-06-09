Ex-PM Imran Khan condoles death of PTI lawmaker Aamir Liaquat
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of party lawmaker Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.
Liaquat, a former PTI MNA from a Karachi constituency, was found unconscious at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the seaside metropolis, and showbiz celebrities, politicians, and influencers have expressed shock, grief, and offered condolences to his family.
Imran Khan took to social media to condole Aamir’s death. “Saddened to learn of the passing of our MNA Aamir Liaquat. My condolences and prayers go to his family,” he wrote on Twitter.
Saddened to learn of the passing of our MNA Aamir Liaquat. My condolences and prayers go to his family.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 9, 2022
The Sindh-based politician earlier claimed to have a surprise up his sleeve for PTI chairman Imran Khan and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry however he got no chance to astonish the former premier.
The Aalim Online host previously alleged senior PTI leaders for supervising a group that disseminated his lewd clips on social platforms.
Aamir Liaquat curses Imran Khan for ‘sabotaging ... 09:40 PM | 29 May, 2022
KARACHI – Controversial TV host Aamir Liaquat, who announced a few days ago he was leaving Pakistan forever, ...
At one time, Aamir blamed Imran Khan for allegedly sabotaging his third marriage to teenage Dania. The televangelist even cursed Khan and said he should not win the election ever.
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
-
- Sindh to introduce music, art classes in public schools to 'counter ...11:12 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
-
- Swedish woman working for UN agency 'raped by guard' in Islamabad10:32 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
- BoP Junior National Tennis Championship: Bilal Asim bags brace of ...09:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
-
- Aamir Liaquat’s caretaker shares his last moments before being ...06:26 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
- Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary diagnosed with breast cancer ...06:45 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022