Ex-PM Imran Khan condoles death of PTI lawmaker Aamir Liaquat

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of party lawmaker Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Liaquat, a former PTI MNA from a Karachi constituency, was found unconscious at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the seaside metropolis, and showbiz celebrities, politicians, and influencers have expressed shock, grief, and offered condolences to his family.

Imran Khan took to social media to condole Aamir’s death. “Saddened to learn of the passing of our MNA Aamir Liaquat. My condolences and prayers go to his family,” he wrote on Twitter.

Saddened to learn of the passing of our MNA Aamir Liaquat. My condolences and prayers go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 9, 2022

The Sindh-based politician earlier claimed to have a surprise up his sleeve for PTI chairman Imran Khan and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry however he got no chance to astonish the former premier.

The Aalim Online host previously alleged senior PTI leaders for supervising a group that disseminated his lewd clips on social platforms.

Aamir Liaquat curses Imran Khan for ‘sabotaging ... 09:40 PM | 29 May, 2022 KARACHI – Controversial TV host Aamir Liaquat, who announced a few days ago he was leaving Pakistan forever, ...

At one time, Aamir blamed Imran Khan for allegedly sabotaging his third marriage to teenage Dania. The televangelist even cursed Khan and said he should not win the election ever.