Suicide attack targets Darul Uloom Haqqania, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq martyred

Targeted Attack Confirmed

Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, confirmed that the attack was suicidal and deliberately targeted Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq. Initial reports indicated four casualties, but the death toll later rose to five. Several others were severely injured in the explosion.

Blast Location and Emergency Response

According to Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Irfanullah Mehsud, the blast occurred at the exit route of the mosque, the same path Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq would take after prayers. He was critically injured in the attack and later succumbed to his wounds at CMH Nowshera.

Following the blast, an emergency was declared at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. The hospital administration and medical staff were placed on high alert to handle any incoming casualties.

The tragic attack has sent shockwaves across the region, raising concerns over security at religious institutions. Authorities have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.