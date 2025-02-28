Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Meat prices soar across Pakistan ahead of Ramadan

With Ramadan approaching, the prices of meat have surged across Pakistan, adding to the financial strain on consumers. The sharp increase in rates has sparked concerns about further hikes during the holy month.

In Sialkot, the price of chicken meat has risen by Rs107 per kg, now selling at Rs700 per kg. Mutton prices have jumped significantly, from Rs1,800 to Rs2,700 per kg, while beef rates have surged from Rs800 to Rs1,200 per kg.

Karachi is also witnessing a similar trend, with chicken meat prices exceeding Rs700 per kg, despite the official rate being Rs650 per kg. The price of live chicken has reached Rs500 per kg, further fueling concerns among consumers.

Poultry shop owners attribute the rising costs to increased prices from farms, warning that rates could climb even higher as demand surges during Ramadan. Many consumers fear that if unchecked, chicken meat prices could reach Rs800 per kg in the coming weeks.

The continuous rise in meat prices ahead of Ramadan has left many households struggling to manage their expenses, highlighting the need for price control measures to stabilize the market during this crucial period.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

