Gold prices dip again, falling by 2,500 rupees today

On the last business day of the month, gold prices in the country have continued their downward trend. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has decreased by 2,500 rupees today, bringing the price to 350,000 rupees per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has dropped by 2,143 rupees, now standing at 257,639 rupees.

On the global market, the price of gold has also decreased, with a drop of 24 dollars, bringing the price to 2,863 dollars per ounce.

In February, the price of gold per tola saw an overall increase of 8,700 rupees, while the price of 10 grams of gold rose by 7,468 rupees. On the global market, the price of gold per ounce increased by 71 dollars during the same period.

These fluctuations in gold prices have a significant impact on consumers and investors, influencing economic activities across the region.