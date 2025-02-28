Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Gold prices dip again, falling by 2,500 rupees today

Gold Prices Dip Again Falling By 2500 Rupees Today

On the last business day of the month, gold prices in the country have continued their downward trend. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has decreased by 2,500 rupees today, bringing the price to 350,000 rupees per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has dropped by 2,143 rupees, now standing at 257,639 rupees.

On the global market, the price of gold has also decreased, with a drop of 24 dollars, bringing the price to 2,863 dollars per ounce.

In February, the price of gold per tola saw an overall increase of 8,700 rupees, while the price of 10 grams of gold rose by 7,468 rupees. On the global market, the price of gold per ounce increased by 71 dollars during the same period.

These fluctuations in gold prices have a significant impact on consumers and investors, influencing economic activities across the region.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani Rupee – 28 February Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search