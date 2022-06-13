KP govt announces 15pc increase in salaries and pensions

PESHAWAR – The administration in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region has announced an increase of 15 percent in the salaries of government employees in the budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

Provincial finance minister Taimoor Saleem Jaghra unveiled the budget earlier in the day and announced that pensions of government employees would also be increased by 15 percent.

The total budget allocated for salaries and pensions is nearly Rs 447.90 billion from which Rs. 107 billion has been set aside for pensions of government employees.

Jaghra also revealed that new employees are being added to the pension fund under the Contributory Pension Scheme and mentioned that 10 percent of the basic salary of the newly recruited government employee would also be included in the scheme.

The PTI leader unveiled the fourth budget of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) second government in the province with a total outlay of over Rs1.3 trillion.

The minister maintained that the development budget percentage is highest in KP as compared to Sindh or Punjab. He also announced that 675 doctors and 58,000 NTS teachers will get permanent status while 600 nurses will be recruited in the next fiscal year.