Saba Qamar dreams of performing Hajj with her husband
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar has been riding high on the success of her acting projects with the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli garnering widespread applause.
However, during her recent interviews, the Baaghi star has been equally vocal about her hidden romance and plans of settling down and eventually getting amrried.
In her latest conversation with Malliha Rehman, Saba announced what the future will hold for her. “Let’s hope for the best. I’m happy to have a person in my life. He lives in abroad but he’s a Muslim Alhamdulillah.
"I was scared of relationships but now I’m not because of him. Wedding is not finalized yet but we’ll soon get married. It’s my dream to perform Hajj with my partner," she revealed her dream.
"I’ll not continue acting after marriage because it will be difficult for me to manage both career and my married life at the same time. I’m such an honest and loyal person that if I had to bid farewell to my career for my partner, I will,” concluded the Fraud actor.
