Saba Qamar opens up about quitting acting after marriage
Pakistani model and top actor Saba Qamar lately appeared on a show where she explained her reasons for quitting the industry.
During an interview with Gloss ETC By Maliha Rehman, the Kamli star spilled the beans about her future plans. Delighted Saba disclosed that she is happy to have somebody in her life, adding her partner lives in a foreign country. However, she refrained to name the man but only that is a Muslim.
Delving into details, the 38-year-old mentioned that she was previously scared of relationships. She added that those feelings were the talk of the past.
Saba mentioned that the lovebirds will get hitched soon while she added that the date has not been finalized yet.
Hinting at bidding adieu to her professional career, she revealed that it will be difficult for her to manage both her career and married life. Being an honest and loyal person, I will sacrifice my career for my partner, she added.
Last year, the Hindi Medium actor called off her marriage with Canada-based Azeem Khan – a blogger and entrepreneur. The actor previously remained in an alleged relationship with actor Hamza Ali Abbasi.
The famous actor earlier mentioned being in an abusive relationship with a businessman who according to Saba ‘mentally tortured’ her some time.
-
-
