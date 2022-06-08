Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut calls Qatar Airways CEO ‘idiot’ after being fooled by spoof clip
Contentious Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut continues to stir controversies and this time she was brutally trolled for calling Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker an ‘idiot of a man’ as she reacted to a spoof video without checking its authenticity.

The whole thing comes on the heels when an Indian man called for the boycott of Middle Eastern state following outrage over blasphemous comments by Indian ruling party members.

A Twitter user that goes by the name of Vashudev shared a clip for the boycott of Qatar's airlines which soon went viral. Twitterati made a spoofed clip by dubbing the Qatar Airways chief's interview to a noted publication.

The 35-year-old then posted a story on Instagram which showed Qatar Airways CEO seemingly making fun of Vashudev's call for the boycott of the airline.

“This idiot of a man has no shame bullying a poor man, mocking his insignificance and place in the world...Vasudev may be poor and insignificant for a rich man like you but he has the right to express his grief, pain, and disappointment in whatever context it may be. Remember there is a world beyond this world where we all are equal,” she wrote while venting anger.

The firebrand actress has since been facing trolling by social media users for believing the fake video to be true.

Ranaut before stepping into this controversy extended support to BJP’s suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma who made blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad PBUH. 

