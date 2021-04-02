Azeem Khan reacts to Saba Qamar calling it quits
Web Desk
03:04 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Shortly after Saba Qamar called it quits with Azeem Khan, the man in question Azeem Khan has also reacted to the breakup.

Turning to his Instagram handle Khan took entire the accountability of the breakdown and parted ways with the Cheekh star with dignity

Posting a farewell message on his Instagram story. he wrote:"@sabaqamarzaman You have the most amazing soul and you deserve all the happiness in the universe. May God bless you with all the success and love".

Further, he wrote, "Difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations. xx And yes, I'd like to take the full accountability of this breakdown"

Earlier, the Baaghi star wrote that she will not be getting married on her Instagram handle.

“Hi everyone! I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan. WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW. Hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities!”

Leaving social media into a frenzy after accepting a marriage proposal on Instagram, Qamar and Khan's dynamic was adored by everyone but now the relationship has ended officially.

