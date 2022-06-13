Budget 2022: Punjab approves 30pc increase in government employees' salaries
Web Desk
06:15 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Budget 2022: Punjab approves 30pc increase in government employees' salaries
Source: File photo
Share

LAHORE – Punjab cabinet has given nod to a 30 percent increase in the salaries of government employees ahead of the fiscal year 2022-23.

The special cabinet meeting, led by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, approved the budget proposals for the next fiscal year 2022-23.

It was reported that employees of certain departments will get a 15 percent disparity allowance along with a 15 percent additional salary.

The top provincial administration of the country’s most populous region also approved the Annual Development Programme 2022-23.

Provincial minister Awais Leghari will present Punjab’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 today with a total outlay of around Rs 3 trillion. At least Rs683.5bn has been proposed for development schemes, Rs56 billion for the education sector, and Rs173 billion for the health sector.

Cabinet approves 15pc raise in salaries of govt ... 02:35 PM | 10 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Friday approved a 15% increase in the salaries of federal government employee ...

Officials reportedly allocated Rs6.2 billion for governance and Information Technology, Rs500 million for labour and HR development, Rs6.3 billion for transport and Rs1.8 billion for emergency service (1122), per reports.

More From This Category
KP govt announces 15pc increase in salaries and ...
06:36 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
PITB established Police Khidmat Markaz launches ...
05:47 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Pakistani rupee hits record low against US ...
05:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs3.99 per unit
02:01 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Naan, roti prices increased in Lahore
12:27 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Hundreds of impounded vehicles charred in Karachi ...
10:21 AM | 13 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fahad Mustafa's kids recreate Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad's trailer
06:59 PM | 13 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr