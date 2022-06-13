Budget 2022: Punjab approves 30pc increase in government employees' salaries
LAHORE – Punjab cabinet has given nod to a 30 percent increase in the salaries of government employees ahead of the fiscal year 2022-23.
The special cabinet meeting, led by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, approved the budget proposals for the next fiscal year 2022-23.
It was reported that employees of certain departments will get a 15 percent disparity allowance along with a 15 percent additional salary.
The top provincial administration of the country’s most populous region also approved the Annual Development Programme 2022-23.
Provincial minister Awais Leghari will present Punjab’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 today with a total outlay of around Rs 3 trillion. At least Rs683.5bn has been proposed for development schemes, Rs56 billion for the education sector, and Rs173 billion for the health sector.
Officials reportedly allocated Rs6.2 billion for governance and Information Technology, Rs500 million for labour and HR development, Rs6.3 billion for transport and Rs1.8 billion for emergency service (1122), per reports.
