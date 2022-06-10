Cabinet approves 15pc raise in salaries of govt employees
02:35 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Cabinet approves 15pc raise in salaries of govt employees
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Friday approved a 15% increase in the salaries of federal government employee and a 5% increase in pensions.

The decision comes less than an hour before the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government is set to present its first budget.

The federal cabinet on Friday met to review the budget proposals. Following the approval of the cabinet, the budget will be presented in the National Assembly by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government is all set to present its first budget with total outlay of around Rs9,500 billion today (Friday).

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is expected to table the Budget 222-23 in the National Assembly at 4:00 pm amid government’s efforts to revive $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

