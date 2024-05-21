Pakistan Railways slashes fares to pass on fuel price relief to consumers

Pakistan Railways announced a reduction in fares to pass on relief to inflation hit people after recent drop in petrol and diesel prices.
The railway authorities notified revised train fares for various distances, ranging from 1 kilometre to 200 kilometres.
Economy class fares have been reduced by up to 54percent, while AC Air conditioned class fares have been cut by 40percent. On Lahore to Rawalpindi route, the minimum economy class fare has dropped from Rs250 to Rs100.
The new prices were announced after drop in diesel prices on May 15, where diesel was lowered by Rs7.88, bringing it to Rs274.08 per litre.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro moved up to 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.80
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739
|747.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.53
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.