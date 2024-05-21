Pakistan Railways slashes fares to pass on fuel price relief to consumers

Pakistan Railways announced a reduction in fares to pass on relief to inflation hit people after recent drop in petrol and diesel prices.

The railway authorities notified revised train fares for various distances, ranging from 1 kilometre to 200 kilometres.

Economy class fares have been reduced by up to 54percent, while AC Air conditioned class fares have been cut by 40percent. On Lahore to Rawalpindi route, the minimum economy class fare has dropped from Rs250 to Rs100.

The new prices were announced after drop in diesel prices on May 15, where diesel was lowered by Rs7.88, bringing it to Rs274.08 per litre.