NEPRA approves Rs5.40 per unit hike in electricity price

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs5.40 per unit in power tariff on the account of quarterly fuel adjustment.

The Nepra announced the decision after hearing a plea seeking increase in electricity price on the account of fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23.

An official statement said that the increase in tariff will not applicable to K-Electric and lifeline consumers.

The regulatory body would release its detailed verdict later while the final decision about increase in power tariff would be taken by the caretaker federal government.

Nepra authorities linked the surge in power tariff to depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. The foreign currency strengthened by 0.63% to hit fresh all-time high of Rs299.01 against rupee.