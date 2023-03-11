Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered upward trend in the domestic market as per tola price surged by Rs1,200 to reach Rs198,700.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs1,029 to reach Rs170,353.

In the international market, the price of precious metal increases by $3 to settle at $1,866 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver in the domestic market remained stable and traded at Rs2,120 per tola and Rs1817.55 per 10grams.