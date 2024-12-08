Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Check Latest Rates for 8 December 2024

KARACHI – Gold price in Pakistan per tola remains at Rs274,400 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs235,254 on December 82024, Sunday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 257,583 per tola, 21 Karat 245,875, and 18 Karat at 210,750.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs274,400 per 10 Grams Rs235,254

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad