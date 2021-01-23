Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 January 2021
08:45 AM | 23 Jan, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,700 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,800 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 102,390 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Karachi
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Quetta
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Attock
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Multan
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,700
|PKR 1,541
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 January 202108:45 AM | 23 Jan, 2021
- Javed Afridi meets PM Imran to discuss of foreign direct investment ...11:11 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- NAB summons Fazlur Rehman’s son-in-law to declare assets10:37 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- COAS Bajwa congratulates Nepalese climbers for first winter ascent of ...09:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- A paper tiger? PML-N's Rana Sanaullah 'roars' at Lahore court (VIDEO)08:22 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Bilawal House announces schedule for Bakhtawar-Mahmood wedding
05:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- WATCH – Sara Ali Khan swings into the weekend with style in Maldives03:56 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Pakistanis plan an ‘Urdu Mushaira’ outside Islamabad café as ...03:34 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Cannoli café manager gets job offers from Shahbaz Taseer and Karak ...05:59 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021