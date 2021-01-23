Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 January 2021
08:45 AM | 23 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 January 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,700 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,800 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 102,390 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Karachi PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Islamabad PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Peshawar PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Quetta PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Sialkot PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Attock PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Gujranwala PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Jehlum PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Multan PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Bahawalpur PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Gujrat PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Nawabshah PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Chakwal PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Hyderabad PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Nowshehra PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Sargodha PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Faisalabad PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541
Mirpur PKR 111,700 PKR 1,541

