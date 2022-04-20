British envoy meets PM Shehbaz, expresses desire to work closely with Pakistan

12:41 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
British envoy meets PM Shehbaz, expresses desire to work closely with Pakistan
Source: @PakPMO (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Christian Turner, called on PM Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday.

The UK ambassador congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the Prime Minister and conveyed the best wishes of the British government.

The premier expressed his gratitude to British counterpart Boris Johnson for his congratulatory tweet. He added that Pakistan highly valued its relations with the UK, which were based on historical linkages & convergent interests on a broad range of issues.

Sharif emphasized the importance of enhanced trade and investment ties and the need for elevating the relationship to a strategic level.

Highlighting the positive bridge-building role played by around 1.6 million Pakistani diaspora residing in the UK, the Prime Minister emphasized the need of strengthening cooperation in the field of legal migration to fully realize the potential.

The prime minister also appreciated the work undertaken by the UK in promoting education, health and other social sectors in Pakistan.

The British High Commissioner thanked the Prime Minister and expressed the desire to work closely with Pakistan on deepening and broadening bilateral cooperation.

US 'looks forward' to working closely with new ... 04:53 PM | 19 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON – The United States has reiterated Pakistan’s status as a key ally and reaffirmed its commitment ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz likely to meet President Alvi today
02:23 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
IHC orders recovery of foreign gifts as Imran ...
01:41 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
PML-N hints at hike in petrol, electricity prices
11:20 AM | 20 Apr, 2022
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar arrives in Islamabad ...
10:33 AM | 20 Apr, 2022
Pakistani university bans use of smartphones for ...
09:40 AM | 20 Apr, 2022
IMF sounds alarm over rising inflation, widening ...
12:10 AM | 20 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bantain Ramadan ki Barkatain, Habib Oil k Sath
09:59 PM | 19 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr