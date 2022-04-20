British envoy meets PM Shehbaz, expresses desire to work closely with Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Christian Turner, called on PM Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday.
The UK ambassador congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the Prime Minister and conveyed the best wishes of the British government.
The premier expressed his gratitude to British counterpart Boris Johnson for his congratulatory tweet. He added that Pakistan highly valued its relations with the UK, which were based on historical linkages & convergent interests on a broad range of issues.
Sharif emphasized the importance of enhanced trade and investment ties and the need for elevating the relationship to a strategic level.
Highlighting the positive bridge-building role played by around 1.6 million Pakistani diaspora residing in the UK, the Prime Minister emphasized the need of strengthening cooperation in the field of legal migration to fully realize the potential.
The prime minister also appreciated the work undertaken by the UK in promoting education, health and other social sectors in Pakistan.
The British High Commissioner thanked the Prime Minister and expressed the desire to work closely with Pakistan on deepening and broadening bilateral cooperation.
