IHC orders recovery of foreign gifts as Imran Khan faces Toshakhana controversy
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday ordered the recovery of foreign gifts taken by public office holders from Toshakana.
IHC judge Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the order while hearing a petition filed against sharing the details of the foreign gifts retained by former prime minister Imran Khan.
The foreign gifts belong to the state and cannot be taken to home, remarked Justice Aurangzeb, adding: “Bring back the gifts if anyone has taken them to home”.
The high court also ordered to public the details of the foreign gifts retained by Imran Khan while being in the Office.
Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kiani has sought two-week time to submit response, saying the Establishment Division is in contact with the new government and will inform after receiving directives from it.
Meanwhile, petitioner’s counsel Rana Abid Nazir argued that making the details of foreign gifts public will affect Pakistan’s relations with other countries.
The court has adjourned the case for two weeks.
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting with journalists revealed that his predecessor Imran Khan sold Toshakhana gifts for Rs140 million in Dubai.
Shehbaz Sharif said that the former prime minister took diamond jewellery sets, wrist watches and bracelets from the Toshakhana and sold them in the Gulf country.
Meanwhile, former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry slammed PM Shehbaz on his statement.
He claimed that Khan had bought a watch from Toshakhana and later sold it, saying it is not an offence.
PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling foreign ... 03:15 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly claimed that his predecessor Imran Khan took gifts from the ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
-
- IHC orders recovery of foreign gifts as Imran Khan faces Toshakhana ...01:41 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- British envoy meets PM Shehbaz, expresses desire to work closely with ...12:41 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Saudi Arabia urges world to hold Israel accountable over Al-Aqsa ...12:22 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
-
- The King is back! Shah Rukh Khan to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s next11:42 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Shoaib Malik reveals why Sania Mirza ate apples during pregnancy06:15 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Merub Ali, Ali Safina and other stars get stuck in elevator (VIDEO)05:20 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022