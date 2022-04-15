PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling foreign gifts for Rs140 million in Dubai
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly claimed that his predecessor Imran Khan took gifts from the Toshakhana and sold them for Rs140 million in Dubai.
The newly elected made the revelations while talking to journalist at an Iftar party on Thursday night, saying he can confirm the happening.
According to reports, Shehbaz Sharif said that the former prime minister took diamond jewellery sets, wrist watches and bracelets from the Toshakhana and sold them in the Gulf country.
Sharif revealed that he had also received a gift of watch once but deposited it to the Toshakhana.
Earlier, a petition was filed with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking details about Toshakhana gifts and in response then PM Imran Khan said that the details cannot be divulged under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.
As per the law, a head of the state is bound to deposit the gifts he received from foreign countries to the Toskhana. If he want to keep any gift, he have to pay the amount equal to the value of the gift.
Meanwhile, former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry slammed PM Shehbaz on his statement.
He claimed that Khan had bought a watch from Toshakhana and later sold it, saying it is not an offence.
PM Shehbaz orders probe into delay of Islamabad ... 11:26 AM | 14 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday ordered constitution of a committee to probe into the delay of ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling foreign gifts for Rs140 ...03:15 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan hikes electricity tariff by Rs4.83 per unit02:44 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Have PTI’s Ehsaas programmes, shelter homes been closed across ...01:23 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz thanks Saudi leadership for felicitation messages12:54 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Russian warship Moskva leading naval assault on Ukraine sinks in ...12:25 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat now talks about ‘benefits’ of marrying young girls06:44 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat's new dance video goes viral06:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
- Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours with latest pictures05:20 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022