PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling foreign gifts for Rs140 million in Dubai

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly claimed that his predecessor Imran Khan took gifts from the Toshakhana and sold them for Rs140 million in Dubai.

The newly elected made the revelations while talking to journalist at an Iftar party on Thursday night, saying he can confirm the happening.

According to reports, Shehbaz Sharif said that the former prime minister took diamond jewellery sets, wrist watches and bracelets from the Toshakhana and sold them in the Gulf country.

Sharif revealed that he had also received a gift of watch once but deposited it to the Toshakhana.

Earlier, a petition was filed with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking details about Toshakhana gifts and in response then PM Imran Khan said that the details cannot be divulged under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

As per the law, a head of the state is bound to deposit the gifts he received from foreign countries to the Toskhana. If he want to keep any gift, he have to pay the amount equal to the value of the gift.

Meanwhile, former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry slammed PM Shehbaz on his statement.

He claimed that Khan had bought a watch from Toshakhana and later sold it, saying it is not an offence.