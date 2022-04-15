Muneeb Butt celebrates his birthday with family and friends

Pakistani heartthrob Muneeb Butt recently celebrated his birthday in an intimate celebration and needless to say, the pictures and video of his birthday are winning hearts online.

While the fancy birthday bash that stars give on their birthdays leaves their fans awestruck, nothing quite compares to a sweet little celebration with loved ones.

The Baandi actor celebrated his special day in a warm and cosy celebration where he was spotted alongside his beautiful wife Aiman Khan and adorable daughter Amal. Here are a few videos of what happened on his fun-filled birthday.

Back in 2018, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony. Later, the couple welcomed a daughter Amal Muneeb in 2019.

On the work front, Muneeb Butt has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring, Hira Mani, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.