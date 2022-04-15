Muneeb Butt celebrates his birthday with family and friends
Share
Pakistani heartthrob Muneeb Butt recently celebrated his birthday in an intimate celebration and needless to say, the pictures and video of his birthday are winning hearts online.
While the fancy birthday bash that stars give on their birthdays leaves their fans awestruck, nothing quite compares to a sweet little celebration with loved ones.
The Baandi actor celebrated his special day in a warm and cosy celebration where he was spotted alongside his beautiful wife Aiman Khan and adorable daughter Amal. Here are a few videos of what happened on his fun-filled birthday.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Back in 2018, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony. Later, the couple welcomed a daughter Amal Muneeb in 2019.
On the work front, Muneeb Butt has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring, Hira Mani, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.
Muneeb Butt and Reham Khan clash over political ... 09:46 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Amid the escalating tension in the political arena, the growing uncertainty regarding the no-confidence motion against ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Shahzad Saleem appointed DG NAB Lahore07:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
- Bilquis Edhi passes away in Karachi06:35 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Imran Abbas leaves fans stunned with a skydiving video04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022