Imran Abbas leaves fans stunned with a skydiving video

Imran Abbas has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for himself in the entertainment industry. Riding high on the success of his drama serials, the handsome actor has a loyal fan following.

This time around. the Koi Chand Rakh star shared his skydiving video in Dubai on social media and needless to say, he is living the ultimate adventurous moment full of excitement.

Staying true to his persona, the 39-year-old heartthrob gave a glimpse of his adventure with dreamy vibes and the fans loved the video.

"So finally I conquered my biggest fear by skydiving from 13000 ft in Dubai with @skydivedubai . Big thanks to @visit.dubai and @fragomenimmigration for making it possible. Loved every moment about it and recommend all of you to try it at least once in a life time.", captioned the Alvida star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????????????? (@imranabbas.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????????????? (@imranabbas.official)

On the work front, Imran Abbas is currently starring in the drama serial Amanat alongside Urwa Hocane and Saboor Aly.